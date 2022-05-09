Family | When Meiju Niskala wanted to help her family of friends, she came up with a godfather Thursday – this is how parents get a weekend together every week.

Helsinki-based Meiju Niskala has no children, but she spends Thursday evenings closely with her godchildren. The regular arrangement helps the parents and gives Niskala a lot.

For subscribers

Meiju Niskala is the godfather of Lahjan (left) and Hellen. The blue number on the Niskala floor is in heavy use.

Raisa Mattila

3:00

Meiju Niskalan seats in the back seat of the car are reserved for two car seats. One of them belongs to a 6-year-old For a gift and another for a 4-year-old Hellelle, For the godchildren of Niskala. At least one of the seats is permanently in Niskala’s car.