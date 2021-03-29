Family | When a child is not allowed to sleep, the cause may lie in the day’s program – Experts advise what small changes can help

One thing yet! falls from the bed of the Eskari this here, although the child should already put his eyes closed and go to sleep. Why is it so difficult?

Research Professor Timo Partosen according to him, there can be many things. The reason may be, for example, that the child has not been heard during the day, the brain is too refreshed to fall asleep, or the evening routines are not clear enough. The child may not perceive that after the evening fairy tale, for example, they will no longer chat.