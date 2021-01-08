No Result
Family | What kind of Wilma messages do you get from your child's school and what do you think of them? Answer the survey

January 8, 2021
Communication between school and home is important, but not always straightforward. Tell us about your experience!

Pling! A message slips into Wilma. What now: Has the child lynched? I don’t think support teaching has been canceled? Or did you just stay with the booklet after all?

Wilma is a student management system commonly used in Finland, and in the speech it is synonymous with all electronic communication concerning a child’s school matters. It comes with a huge amount of information that gives the parent an overall picture of the child’s schooling, both concerns and successes.

What kind of messages do you get to Wilma? What kind of things would you like to hear, which in turn feels useless or boring?

Answer the HS Our Family survey below and share your thoughts and experiences with Wilma.

