Monday, February 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Family | We need people around us who want us to be good – An expert tells us where a sense of belonging comes from and how to practice caring for another

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

It is extremely important for a person to feel part of a group, whether at home, at school or at work. A sense of togetherness needs to be built consciously. How does it work?

How school day went well? What were you playing in kindergarten today? These are questions that should not be left unanswered.

“One of the cornerstones of building a sense of belonging is that the child feels that others are interested in his or her thoughts and feelings,” says the special class teacher and dissertation researcher. Jenni Kallio.

#Family #people #good #expert #tells #sense #belonging #practice #caring

See also  Accidents The touring skater sank on the ice in the Summer Archipelago in Espoo
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Kanye West: "Kim Kardashian accused me of hitting her"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.