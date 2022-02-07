Family | We need people around us who want us to be good – An expert tells us where a sense of belonging comes from and how to practice caring for another

It is extremely important for a person to feel part of a group, whether at home, at school or at work. A sense of togetherness needs to be built consciously. How does it work?

How school day went well? What were you playing in kindergarten today? These are questions that should not be left unanswered.

“One of the cornerstones of building a sense of belonging is that the child feels that others are interested in his or her thoughts and feelings,” says the special class teacher and dissertation researcher. Jenni Kallio.