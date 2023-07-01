reportHis family on Curaçao tried to help him for years, but the schizophrenic Jamel L. increasingly went so crazy that everyone was terrified of him. Neighbors set fire to his house to prevent him from coming back. Authorities were alerted countless times, but Jamel was often out again within a few days. That had to go wrong. And that happened: On June 20, he stabbed an innocent woman to death in Albert Heijn in The Hague. This site went to Curaçao for a report on the life of Jamel L. on the island.