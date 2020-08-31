SiteWide ContentPlaceholder
Wide ContentPlaceholder
Family|Family
“Was it an injury?” Anni Alatalo was asked when she became pregnant after a break of many years – many want a small age difference for their children, even if it may not be worth it.
The big sisters had time to live most of their childhood before the pit was born. How it is reflected in their relationship, reporter Anni Alatalo ponders.
For subscribers
Main ContentPlaceholder
When the pit has bedtime, she Jumps on the shoulders of her teenage sister and orders to carry herself into the bedroom. Little brother’s other big sister grabs the bookshelf Puluboin and asks the brother to settle in his armpit for the evening tale.
I have three children – ages 5, 11 and 15. The age difference between the youngest and the oldest is almost exactly ten years.
.
Leave a Reply