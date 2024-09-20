Woman killed, husband not arrested

Tragedy at Vague of Lavagnoin the province of Verona. A woman was shot dead in her home. Her body was found in the kitchen, next to her seriously injured 15-year-old son. As for her husband, unlike what had been learned, at the moment he has not been arrested and was heard exclusively as a person informed of the facts. This is reported by sources from the Carabinieri who are working together with the prosecutor of the Verona Public Prosecutor’s Office to reconstruct the facts which, they say, would fit into ‘a family tragedy‘.