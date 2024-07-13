An accident occurred yesterday, Friday 12th July. homocide in the family environment in the community of Laziseon the eastern shore of Lake Garda, in the province of Verona. The murderer is Marcoa 46 year old man, who killed his 67 year old father after a violent argument, Frank Campagnari.

The reconstruction of the murder

The tragedy that yesterday shocked the entire community of Verona took place inside the family home where father and son lived, a country house, surrounded by greenery and fields. Mr. Franco lived on the upper floor of the apartment, while his son Marco lived on the lower floor. The latter, in the past, had had several health problems and, a few years ago, even underwent brain surgery.

When the carabinieri arrived at the crime scene, together with the prosecutor Silvia Facettiimmediately understood the gravity of the situation. The room used as a kitchen was, in fact, covered in blood stains splashed everywhere on the surrounding walls. The ones who alerted the intervention of the military were the neighbors, frightened by the screams of the two.

According to initial reconstructions of the facts, the son killed his father by inflicting numerous injuries on him. stabs and hammer blows to the head. The officers found the killer in the garage of his home in an evident state of confusion. After being taken to the hospital for treatment of some wounds sustained during the fierce argument and subsequent fight with his father, Marco Campagnari was taken to the barracks for questioning and subsequent arrest.

The motive for the crime

At the origin of the disagreements that for some time, according to neighbors and friends, had undermined the relationship between father and son, there is precisely the family home where the terrible murder took place.

As it turns out, Franco Campagnari, a former sweets dealer and known to everyone in town by the nickname of Gyges, had made the decision to put the house up for sale, of which he was the owner, in order to then be able to move to Peschiera del Garda and enjoy his retirement. A decision that his son had always opposed with extreme firmness, until yesterday when he committed the tragic crime.

