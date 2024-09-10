A terrible tragedy occurred yesterday evening, Monday 9th September, in Gela, Sicily. A 43 year old man, Philip Tinnirellowas responsible for the murder of his mother after a violent argument.

Man Kills Mother in Gela

The victim, the 64 year old Francesca Ferrignowas hit by at least two stab wounds, one to the stomach and one to the throat which unfortunately proved fatal. Following the murder, the man turned himself in to the police, confessing to the crime.

Filippo Tinnirello: First he kills his mother, then he turns himself in to the police

Yesterday evening, a tragic event occurred in the municipality of Freezein Sicily. Following a violent argument, 43-year-old Filippo Tinnirello stabbed his mother to death inside their home located in via Vitali.

The neighbors who were alerted by the screams raised the alarm. In the meantime, however, Tinnirello, without waiting for the arrival of the military, went himself to the nearest police station to surrender, in tears, to the officers.

kills his mother and turns himself in to the police

The Carabinieri arrived at the scene of the crime and found the lifeless body of the woman. Despite the intervention of the 118 paramedics called by the military themselves, there was nothing that could be done for the woman. In fact, the doctors could do nothing but declare her death.

The interrogation of the investigators in search of a motive

During the night, Filippo Tinnirello was subjected to a long interrogation by the investigators, in order to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the tragedy and to trace the possible motive. The military believe that it is to be found in the difficult relationship between mother and son, the latter afflicted by various problems.

The man, in fact, unemployed and with a criminal record for drugs, was being monitored by the Department of Mental Health for problems related to his drug addiction. Problems that, it seems, were sources of continuous arguments between mother and son. Yesterday, yet another argument that took place after dinner would have turned into a real clash, culminating in an impetuous reaction by Tinnirello and the murder of the woman.

surveys in progress

The news of the tragic death of Francesca Ferrigno shocked the entire community of Gela, which described the woman, a widow for some time, as an example of tenacity and dedication to her family.

These are the words of the pastor of the evangelical community attended by the victim told to Gela Daily:

“Francesca Ferrigno was a courageous woman who committed herself to everything and was always close to her four children.”

