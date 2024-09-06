We have not yet recovered from the tragedy that occurred in Paderno Dugnano and similar news breaks today’s afternoon, September 6th. In fact, what happened is dangerously reminiscent of the recent tragedy of the 17-year-old author of a ruthless premeditated triple murder. Here, however, we are faced (fortunately) with apparently different dynamics.

This time the scene of the incident is Gagliole, in the hinterland of Macerata. We can say that tragedy was truly narrowly avoided. In the early afternoon today, around 2:45 pm, a 19-year-old would have stabbed both parents during a furious argument. Here’s how we can already see a very different dynamic from that of the crime story that has been talked about for a few days.

We are not talking about a tragedy, but certainly a very dangerous and dramatic situation in many respects. The father, seriously injuredwas urgently transported by helicopter to the regional hospital of Torrette, while the mother, in less worrying conditions, was taken to the emergency room of Camerino.

The boy, after the attack on his parents, after having stopped his fury against his parents, allegedly attempted the suicide immediately after the attack. He was unable to take his own life, fortunately, and was admitted to the hospital in Macerata.

The Carabinieri intervened at the scene of the accident to start the investigation investigations. The tragedy, we could say “averted”, would have occurred at the height of a violent family argument, during which the young man would have grabbed a knife, wounding his father and mother. The desperate cries coming from the house attracted the attention of the neighbors, who called for help in a few minutes.

The Carabinieri of the Camerino Company, led by Captain Angelo Faraca, together with the 118 personnel, immediately took care of the injured at home. Fortunately, none of those involved appear to be in danger of life. The father is a 65-year-old pensioner and is the person who risked the most to end up in serious danger. The details of what happened are now being clarified. In an attempt to take his own life, the young man caused a wound to his trachea which, however, did not put him in serious danger.