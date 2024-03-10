Ten years ago, a resident of Lage Vuursche placed a car next to the neighbor's driveway. The Citroën BX has been rusting away right in front of the villa ever since. The residents no longer see it, but the village is bothered by the unsightly situation. Will this curious situation ever end?
Piet van Dijk
Latest update:
7:40 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Family #tolerates #neighbor39s #dilapidated #car #driveway #39We #don39t #anymore39
Leave a Reply