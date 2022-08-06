Family Ties | Timo Koivusalo’s son Severi also makes films, but they have a completely different taste – “Every time I see a faija, we get a couple of hours of fun”

The filming of the film turns a person into a zombie, says Timo Koivusalo. His son, film producer Severi Koivusalo, agrees.

Timo Koivusalo:

“Friend was born in October 1990, the same day as me 27 years earlier. We lived with his nurse mother in Pori. I was a mental health nurse in a rehabilitation home, but I took a leave of absence to test whether I could live with entertainment and music. I started doing singing and hosting gigs with the guitar and writing music. I was at home on weekdays and a lot with Sever.

He was a sensitive and thoughtful child. While watching the Midsummer bonfire, he wondered where the fire goes when it goes out.

When Severi was two, we moved to a detached house in Ulvila. He got two siblings. In 1992, I and Joel Hallikainen we started playing a relationship quiz on TV Familiar with Juttu Show. The first one appeared the following year Pekko Aikamiespoika -movie. Severi had to get used to the fact that my face was too well known. There were enough pats on the shoulder. Severi learned that you shouldn’t look down on anyone, but you don’t have to bully anyone either. Respecting everyone’s dignity is the best thing I have been able to teach him.

Severi started playing drums at the age of six. He got into a music college and had a huge passion for music. I founded a production company and started writing and directing films. Severi was always present at the shooting locations. He enjoyed the camaraderie and gained tacit knowledge of the field. He also has glimpses in several of my films such as In Kulkur and Joutsene and I rest in the rose.

Many of my films have involved a big financial risk. Severi has seen up close when some films have been losses and I have thought about how I will survive. But as a mental health nurse, I worked with people who wondered if they would end their days. With that, I learned to take things calmly and not worry about the little things. I have tried to teach Sever the same thing.

Severi’s mother and I divorced when Severi was nine. I moved less than a kilometer away from our old home, and luckily the kids adapted quickly. I found a new partner with whom Sever has an uncomplicated and close relationship.

Sever did not have a bad adolescence. There will be a squirm if the string is very tight, but I gave him freedom. When Severi graduated, he had huge dreadlocks and a three-hectare graduation cap. It looks like the holidays are getting on his head.

Severi completed a professional musician’s degree at the Palmgren Conservatory and joined the army band. Then he started reading educational psychology at the University of Helsinki. As a minor, he took a course at Aalto University’s Department of Cinematography and got excited. Finally, he graduated from the Department of Cinematography with a master’s degree. I am self-taught in the film industry, but I have encouraged my children to study.

When I directed some years ago Risto the rapper -films, Severi was working for me. He was responsible for filming the making of videos and managed the social media marketing of the films. Sever has a high work ethic and always wants to do his best.

Now he is a film producer at Aurora Studios, and the first film he has produced will premiere in September. In doing so, the responsibility weighed on him so much that he was a different man for a moment. Severi is usually so positive that it is easy to see if something is bothering him. But everyone who goes through the roller coaster of filmmaking lives for a while as a zombie. Fortunately, I have been able to spar with him. I have a lot of knowledge that cannot be obtained from lectures.

I was born in a farmhouse in Lattomere near Pori. We had cows, chickens and pigs and were self-sufficient. The parents were open-minded, and the growing environment was warm and humorous. Now I live on my childhood homestead, where I built a new house 20 years ago. It has been an important place for Sever since childhood.

We have a good, uncomplicated relationship. Severi lives in Helsinki, where I also have an apartment. He is fun company, interested in world affairs. With him, you can philosophize through the summer nights. Severi is bright and outgoing. Being genuinely excited about things is a trait in him that I see a lot of myself in.

In July, Severi married an incredibly beautiful woman, and they have been together for a long time. If things continue like this, I’ll be happy.”

Severi and Timo Koivusalo in 1993.

Severi Koivusalo:

“Father is an exceptionally optimistic person. His risk-taking has been quite drastic when he has financed his movies with loans. I don’t have such a hard nose, but I have inherited from my father curiosity and trust in people and life.

When I was little, my father used to gig with Joel Hallikainen on cruise ships and did standup before the whole term was talked about. They had met on some vacation trip. On the ship, they came up with a relationship quiz as an evening program for senior citizens, which they offered on television.

Familiar on Juttu Show had at its peak a million viewers every week. The program was made without a script or prompter, and the father got a routine for shit. He also wrote songs, and especially the one for Joke From morning glory became a big hit.

In the 90s, father was a national entertainer, and our home in Ulvila was half a tourist attraction. The cars slowed down as they drove by, and on Easter there were a huge number of people with their parents. In the restaurant, the gang wanted to hang out. Dad treated them well, and now I enjoy talking to people myself.

Written and directed by my father Pekko-films were filmed in Pihlajakoski for 4-5 weeks in the summer. The village school served as a base, and the film crew and Actors lived in mobile homes. It was like a fun summer camp. On the river and A fairy tale in Silvo had children of the same age. We fished together and performed if child actors were needed for crowd scenes.

The separation of my parents came unexpectedly, because there had been a good atmosphere in Hima. It felt strange to see you ranting about the topic, but the difference was handled quite sharply. We lived with my mother for weeks and with my father every other weekend.

Dad started dating Slipper with, who had been a background singer on the Tuttu Juttu Show and an assistant director in his father’s films. I liked him a lot and it softened the breakup.

After the divorce, I became independent. I had no need to rebel because I could do my own thing. I founded rock bands with my friends, and we organized events like faija in the 70s. However, he had to spend his childhood as a poet in a rural community, while others went to work in the fields or factories. I have been able to be safely culturally oriented.

I wanted to be a jazz drummer for a long time. Faija’s concert tours and studio sessions intensified my interest. We didn’t play together, but we talked a lot about music.

When I was 20, the founder of Pori Jazz Jyrki Kangas I was taken by a drummer Reiska Laine as the second man Pori Jazz All Stars – configuration. I got to play with top players, but I realized that I can’t dedicate my whole life to jazz.

We had started making short films with friends, and I realized that films are my thing. Since I was a child, I’ve been following my father on film sets and gained a lot of knowledge. I discovered this after I got to study at the Department of Cinematography.

I have already committed mental parricide some years ago, but of course it annoys me if it is thought that I became a film producer just because of faija.

Father has not always been a factor to be reckoned with in the eyes of the Film Foundation or public bodies, but he has reached the establishment with his risk-taking and pushing. Faija has a strong understanding of how movies should be made. We often disagree, and we have different tastes. Sometimes I’ve convinced her that something is a bad idea, but she still does what she wants. Let’s do it. I don’t suppose I have any say in his films.

“ “Dad is apparently super lazy”

Dad is apparently super lazy. He might sit in a cabin staring at the sea for four hours, but at the same time he’s working in his head.

When I produced my first film, JP Siilin directed by Mushroom excursion-comedy, a large part of the actors were guys familiar from my father’s movies, such as Martti Suosalo, Vesa Vierikko, Mint Mustakallio and Silvo.

In the same summer, Faija filmed her children’s film with Vieriko and Suosalo Pelle Hermann, which will be released in September. Always, if there was any ambiguity in, for example, contractual matters, I could ask Faija how he handled them. The advice has been to be in a good mood. Father has made 18 movies. It wouldn’t have been possible if he was a jerk or had embezzled money. The industry involves a lot of stress and adjustment, which the father softens with his own personality.

My own stress tolerance is not as cool. I’ve been practicing zen breathing when filming schedules get messed up or the sun goes overcast at the wrong moment. Dad knows what it’s about if I’m quiet at the dining table during filming.

Whenever I see faija, we easily get a couple of hours of rant about the film industry. Others can’t bear to listen to that. We call the news regularly, but sometimes it can go a month without hearing anything.

The father’s head is extremely fast, and in a flap throw with him you can stay on the feet. We sometimes argue rudely, and we have the same rhetorical devices. We argue, for example, about what a good pizza base is like or which TV series are good. In Dad’s opinion Breaking Bad is shit, I think it’s genius. Sometimes I provoke father, because I enjoy arguing. You can always have a blast with him.”