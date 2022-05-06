Family ties Isaac Sene, a singer who grew up in Lestadianism, realized he was a pseudo-sexual man – when he told his brother Max, “cool, tell me more”

Monthly supplement|Family ties

As a child, Isaac and Max Sene went to clubs with their Lestadian mother and were not allowed to listen to rhythm music. Now they are popular artists.

Isaac Sene: “Me and my little brother Max we are not afraid to express our deep feelings. We are sensitive and fiery in nature. As a child, we argued about trivial things, even when one went to sit in a chair the other wanted. Sometimes it went hand in hand.

