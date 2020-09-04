Family ties As a teenager, tub star Veronica Verho was a “terrible partyer” who ran away on a ship and took a tattoo without her mother’s permission.

Monthly supplement|Family ties
When Veronica Verho was 16, she secretly took a tattoo with her mother’s signature. Mom couldn’t be angry.
Venla Pystynen
Where Anneli Verho, 50:
“Veronica is very strong-willed. As a child, he stubbornly expressed his opinion. He has always been empathetic and hard to cuddle.
When Veronica was born, I was 27 years old. I was working in the trade, and Veronica’s father worked in a restaurant. We lived in a detached house in Turku Maaria, and life was good.
