Family ties As a teenager, tub star Veronica Verho was a “terrible partyer” who ran away on a ship and took a tattoo without her mother’s permission.

Where Anneli Verho, 50, is a beautician living in Turku. Veronica Verho, 24, is a Helsinki-based video blogger and radio and TV presenter.­

When Veronica Verho was 16, she secretly took a tattoo with her mother’s signature. Mom couldn’t be angry.

Venla Pystynen

Where Anneli Verho, 50:

“Veronica is very strong-willed. As a child, he stubbornly expressed his opinion. He has always been empathetic and hard to cuddle.

When Veronica was born, I was 27 years old. I was working in the trade, and Veronica’s father worked in a restaurant. We lived in a detached house in Turku Maaria, and life was good.