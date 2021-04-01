Family ties Adults series star Anna Airola moved to the age of 20 in Helsinki Theater Academy and applied for his sister Oona Airola’s footsteps: “I’m afraid of people thinking that I am inferior version of Oona”

The actresses spent their childhood in a bohemian amusement park, and now they are each other’s support and safety.

Oona Airola, 32, is an actress living in Helsinki. Anna Airola, 27, is an actress living in Helsinki.

Oona Airola:

“My little sister Anna has a bright and humorous attitude to life, which is why she is liked a lot. He takes care of his loved ones and shows affection. As a child, he was a true creator of love who hugged everyone.