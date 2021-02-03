Family | There has been an alarming change in children’s well-being – experts tell you what signs of innocence seem worth watching

Today’s children demand a lot from themselves. On the other hand, children and young people are also expected to make decisions that are too big for them to carry alone, says the expert.

Even today I may not be enough.

The idea may be an employee throwing himself into the depths of a hectic workday. It can wake up a stressful high school student in the morning with his or her student transcripts.

It can also be the feeling of a very small schoolboy. He can’t translate it into such clear words, but feelings of worthlessness and inadequacy can manifest in his life as fatigue, fear and tension in social situations, overwork, behavioral problems, learning problems, depression, or anxiety symptoms.