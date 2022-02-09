Family | The “sandwich generation” has to take care of both their children and their parents – for those who live in congestion, the responsibility can feel heavy and the distances are too long

Meri Nokkala, 91, and her daughter Katja Riuttu-Sillanpää, 52, keep in touch on a daily basis.

Katja Riuttu-Sillanpää’s mentally ill mother may call the same puzzle numerous times a day. As the number of elderly people increases, the responsibility for caring flows to relatives who are spending their peak years and for whom the situation is new and unfamiliar.

Katja Riuttu-Sillanpää, 52, the phone rings for the fourth time in the morning. The text “mother is calling” flashes on the display. Riuttu-Sillanpää does not miss her mother’s calls, but jumps away from the current work meeting for a moment.