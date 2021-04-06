Family | The role of those who have lost their children in the deteriorating family leave reform – according to opinion feedback, the change is considered unreasonable

According to the Association of Finnish Municipalities, the costs of the reform threaten to grow uncontrollably higher than estimated if fathers make extensive use of the quotas allocated to them. However, this is the aim of the reform.

His children the deterioration of the status of the bereaved raises particular criticisms of the statement on family freedom reform.

Most commentators see the reform as a whole as a step in the right direction, but its implications for gender equality remain unclear. The government’s draft proposal for family leave reform was published in February, and the statement period ended at Easter.

The Confederation of Women’s Organizations considers it unreasonable to worsen the situation of families with child deaths.

“Legislation should by no means be weakened from the current one, but rather separate legislation should be considered that would provide all families with child deaths with some kind of free time system based on mourning,” the Confederation of Women’s Organizations believes.

If a child born still, under the current law the parent giving birth is entitled to maternity allowance until the end of the maternity allowance period, ie for 105 days. The days to be reimbursed under the reform will be reduced to 84 days.

In the draft proposal, the right of the other parent of a stillborn child to parental benefit would be reduced from 18 to 12 days.

If a child dies while the parent is on parental leave, parental benefit is paid under current law 12 working days from the date of death. There is no improvement in this.

“As stated in the government proposal, when a child dies during parental leave, it is reasonable to set aside time for the parents to make practical arrangements and, for example, leave to agree with the employer. (Child death families) Käpy ry believes that the 12 days according to the current proposal is far too short a time for this, ”the association says in its statement.

Käpy proposes a 105-day special parental benefit application to be granted to all parents who have experienced the death of their minor child.

“This change would clarify the situation of all families with child deaths and significantly support their well-being.”

According to the Finnish Federation for Child Welfare, the economic impact of the decline is extremely marginal and the reasons for the decline are difficult to find.

Government according to the proposal, parental benefit could be received for a total of 320 daily allowance days per child. A parent could assign 0 to 63 days of their own 160 parental allowance days to another parent. There would always be 97 days left for the parent himself to use.

This means that fathers could use more daily allowance days compared to the current situation.

Akava, a graduate of the university, believes that the proposal does not guide enough of the other parent to stay home with quotas, because according to the bill, the decision on the use of family leave is largely left to families.

According to Akava, it is difficult to assess how the number of family leave taken by fathers develops in the short and long term, and what choices families make.

“The use of family leave and the division of care responsibilities are also significantly affected by the prevailing atmosphere in both the employer organization and society in general, ie how the use of family leave is perceived and how it affects, for example, recruitment and career advancement,” Akava said in a statement.

Association of Finnish Municipalities points out that the government ‘s proposal is based on the assumption that fathers would not make extensive use of the quotas allocated to them.

“If the fathers increase the free use of the quota for them, the costs of the reform will be significantly and uncontrollably exceeded, which is estimated in the proposal,” the Association of Finnish Municipalities considers.

The Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities adds that the aim of the reform, however, is for fathers to use their quota-free leave. The Association of Finnish Municipalities demands that the option be taken into account in the cost estimate of the reform.

In the bill pregnancy money would not be granted as such to adopted families. In the opinion of the adoption families association, this is justified, but according to the association, the final expectation of adoption families also includes grievances that should be taken into account in the parental leave system.

“The waiting allowance equivalent to pregnancy money should be extended to adoptive parents as well,” the association demands.

The association believes that adoptive parents should be entitled to a 40-day waiting allowance equivalent to a pregnancy allowance, which could be shared equally between parents.

The government’s draft suggests that the pregnancy allowance could start 14 to 30 days before the calculated time of delivery.