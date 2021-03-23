Tuesday, March 23, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Family | The reading of Finnish children has dropped to a worrying level – Is reading becoming an elite skill?

by admin
March 23, 2021
in World
0

Reading is not just a nice hobby but Civics. How could a skill be petrified?

23.3. 11:00

Impossible task: to get a teenager to read. Literacy is one of the most important skills a teenager needs now and in the future. Without deep literacy, it is difficult for a young person to take care of formal affairs or work.

But how on earth do you get a teenager to read? And is reading becoming an elite skill?

.
#Family #reading #Finnish #children #dropped #worrying #level #reading #elite #skill

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Doubts about test results: American scientists criticize Astra-Zeneca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.