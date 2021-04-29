Family | The number of grandparents in Finland has increased, more and more young people have all four grandparents alive on the eve of adulthood

Although becoming a grandparent is getting older, the years spent as a grandparent have hardly diminished. This is because the population is living longer and longer.

Grandparents the number in Finland has grown rapidly in more than a decade as a result of longer life expectancy, write the chief actuary Timo Nikander and specialist researcher Marjut Pietiläinen Statistics Finland’s recent in the article.

In 2005, there were more than a million grandparents, in 2019 almost 1.26 million. Of these, 563,000 were grandparents and 693,000 grandmothers.

At nine at least one in ten Finnish children is a surviving grandparent. At the end of 2019, the child had an average of 2.9 grandparents in the Finnish population, while in 2005 each had an average of 2.8 grandparents.

More and more children have more grandparents alive. In 2019, 40 percent of minor children had all four grandparents alive. Three grandparents were alive in 28 percent, two grandparents in 17 percent, and one grandparent in six percent of minor children.

Nine per cent of children in Finland do not have any grandparents. The proportion of these children has grown over a decade.

In their text, Nikander and Pietiläinen speculate that the figures include children with grandparents living abroad. Of the children who did not have any grandparents in the population in 2019, 84 percent had a foreign background.

Lifetime prolongation increases the chances of becoming a grandparent.

More people live to be in their sixties. According to Statistics Finland’s calculations, based on the 2019 mortality rate, 87 per cent of men and 93 per cent of women born in 2019 will reach the age of 65.

If mortality continues to decline, an even higher proportion of age groups will be alive at 65 in the future.

The increase in life expectancy is also reflected in the fact that more and more 17-year-olds have all four grandparents alive. In 2005, 14 percent of 17-year-olds were alive with all four grandparents, but in 2019, 23 percent of 17-year-olds were already alive.

Development has not been hindered even by the fact that one becomes a grandparent as one gets older. Indeed, according to the authors, it seems that while becoming a grandparent is, on average, older than before, it has not shortened the years spent as a grandparent.

Although longer life expectancy increases the number of grandparents, increasing infertility reduces the number of grandparents.

“In 2019, one in five women aged 45 and slightly more than one in four men did not have biological children. It is therefore likely that some of their parents will be left without grandchildren if the childless person was the only child of their parents, ”Nikander and Pietiläinen write.

Junior the trips to grandma are longer than before.

In 2019, the grandchild’s journey to the mother-mother averaged 79 kilometers and to the grandmother an average of 77 kilometers. One-third of grandparents did not live together.

In 2019, 62 percent of minor children had at least one grandparent within a 20-mile radius of home.