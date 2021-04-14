Family | The children’s drawing competition for the Corona Year has been decided – out of more than 600 works, two emotional winning works were selected

Me and Korona won the photo contest Nelli Honkonen, 9, from Jyväskylä, and a kindergarten-age series Jack Johnson, 6, from Helsinki.

Nelli Honkonen likes to draw animals, and the animal theme was also selected for Honkonen’s competition work. In it, a lone bunny stares at the sky in an atmospheric painting.

Why is loneliness a topic?

“Because I didn’t see any guys in the distance school time,” the artist says.

Honkonen took the victory in the primary school series with his emotional work.

“It was a surprise.”

Me and Korona, Jack Johnson, 6.­

Grandma suggested 6-year-old Jack Johnson to take part in a drawing competition. It was worthwhile, as Johnson grabbed the win in the kindergarten age series vote.

Grandma knew that Johnson is a creative draftsman whose pen often creates the most diverse characters possible. Johnson got excited about Grandma’s suggestion and got the idea. He could make use of the characters he had already drawn in his competition work.

“ Jack hangs in the foreground in the work, a little sad and separated from the others.

“There’s Bamse in there. There’s Harry Potter’s father. Shielded. A spider man. Jafar Aladdinista. From Baron the Kingdom of Cats … ”Johnson lists the characters found in the book.

The artist ended up making more characters and attaching them to the cardboard base with modeling wax. During the Corona period, the characters, of course, got masks made of small pieces of paper on their faces. This gave rise to a magnificent three-dimensional work.

There are more than fairy tale characters among the characters. For example, Jack Johnson’s grandfather and Jack himself have been included. Jack hangs in the foreground in the work, a little sad and separated from the others.

HS Our family magazine and the Children’s News drawing competition was attended by more than 600 works of art, of which the presidium selected the most engaging for public voting. The number one work will be published in May as a poster in HS Our Family.

“ The distance school and the demarcated district of the home are often the venues for the drawings.

The works submitted to the competition show many themes of the Crown Year. In their works, the young artists illustrate the limitations brought by the corona epidemic and all the nice things that are now needed. Many of them were forbidden in children’s pictures.

The pictures show safety gaps, face masks, disinfectants, toilet paper rolls and teddy bears with windows. Many jobs talk about loneliness and sadness to grandparents, for example.

The distance school and the demarcated district of the home are often the venues for the drawings. The coronavirus itself appears in many children’s work as a ferocious person with restraint. Many of the works also had humor, comfort, and hope for the better.

Koronakupla, Lumi Dele, 7.­

Primary school students rose to second place in the series Lumi Dele, 7, at work Coronary bubble.

“Korona-time I read a lot, played football and painted. My work presents me inside a corona bubble. The bubble is also a coronavirus. ”

Due to an editorial mistake, the work of schoolboy Dele competed incorrectly in the kindergarten age group.

Crown feelings, Aatos Kalakoski, 7.­

The third position reached Aatos Kalakoski, 7.

“Every day is a different feeling. Therefore, the images have different expressions and colors. Last spring, during the farce, I drew a lot, including self-portraits, a bit like this, when there was nothing else to do. ”

The idea for the competition work came about when Kalakoski looked at these pictures saved by his mother last spring.

Corona Stage, Crete Teränne, 6.­

Kindergarten age second place in the series grabbed Crete Teränne, 6. He drew his work spontaneously at the age of 5 in the spring of 2021, when everything stopped all of a sudden and the whole family was home from morning to night. A drawing of a doctor treating a coronary patient has been on the wall of the home ever since.

“Korona felt so stupid that I wanted to draw a work from it,” the artist says.

The Crown King, Emma Huang, 6.­

Third in the competition placed a 6-year-old Emma Huangin The Crown King.

“Doctors take blueberry burritos to the Coron King so that the Coron King does not infect the coron virus in humans.”

More works will be published in the May issue of HS Our Family magazine. HS hopes that all participants in the competition will keep the original works, as an exhibition of the drawings is planned for the Päivälehti Museum.