Family | The child incenses himself excessively, the reader says – Child psychiatrist Janna Rantala answers whether there can be too much self-praise

Constant self-praise to oneself as an adult is not usually associated with good self-esteem, but the child is allowed to proclaim their own splendor. At the end of the story, you can ask your own question to a child psychiatrist.

The article is part of a series of stories in which child psychiatrist Janna Rantala answers questions from readers. He writes his answers on a general level without knowing the reader’s situation in more detail.

What would be a smart way to approach a child’s constant self-praise? My 6-year-old girl is going to a stage where she talks about herself all the time in this style: “Jokes, so I’m so-pretty! How I have such long and gorgeous hair! I would like to sing about Jenni Vartia because that sounds so good. ” I wonder what this should answer. Should excessive incense be involved, or can a child be gently returned to the surface of the earth? Of course, I want to support a child’s healthy self-esteem, but is it too much?