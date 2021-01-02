No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Family | The child incenses himself excessively, the reader says – Child psychiatrist Janna Rantala answers whether there can be too much self-praise

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 2, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Constant self-praise to oneself as an adult is not usually associated with good self-esteem, but the child is allowed to proclaim their own splendor. At the end of the story, you can ask your own question to a child psychiatrist.

The article is part of a series of stories in which child psychiatrist Janna Rantala answers questions from readers. He writes his answers on a general level without knowing the reader’s situation in more detail.

What would be a smart way to approach a child’s constant self-praise? My 6-year-old girl is going to a stage where she talks about herself all the time in this style: “Jokes, so I’m so-pretty! How I have such long and gorgeous hair! I would like to sing about Jenni Vartia because that sounds so good. ” I wonder what this should answer. Should excessive incense be involved, or can a child be gently returned to the surface of the earth? Of course, I want to support a child’s healthy self-esteem, but is it too much?

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Horoscope 2 January: Scorpio zodiac signs will benefit from travel, Sagittarius zodiac people may get hurt, know the position of other zodiac signs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.