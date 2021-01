Children’s way of saying loud embarrassing stuff is related to a skill of social lying that adults master but that children are just learning.

Situation, which is recognized by many: In a bus or shop, a child ‘s face suddenly gets a look of delight. Don’t say it out loud, the adult has time to hope quietly.

But quite often the child says – and everyone gets to hear the child’s assessment of someone’s appearance, wondering who smells, or wondering why the aunt buys so many beers.