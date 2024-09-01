Ciudad Juarez.- The aunt of teenager Rafael Antonio Rodríguez Ibarra, who died after being swept away by the rainwater that fell last Friday in this city, thanked the authorities for searching for and locating the body.

He acknowledged the work of the police, firefighters and rescuers who worked day and night for almost 50 hours until they found him.

He also thanked the staff of the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board for having drained the water, which allowed the body to be located more quickly.

#Family #support #finding #Rafa