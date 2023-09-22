Family | Tennis star Harri Heliövaara’s child is baptized in a quiet room at Helsinki-Vantaa airport – why?

Tennis with a doubles star Harri in Heliövaara34, should be having a practice and home week.

This week was supposed to be family work with children, time at home, being together, visa matters – and the car would have had to be serviced.

However, a surprising tournament week changed the plans. Now Heliövaara’s wife, Sine, takes care of a two-year-old daughter and a two-month-old baby boy. Dad competes in tennis.

Noise hazard played doubles for the Finnish Davis Cup team in Split, Croatia last week. Now there is something else on the agenda.

Briton Lloyd GlasspoolHeliövaara’s regular doubles pair, wanted a tournament for this week.

At the US Open in New York, Heliövaara and Glasspool’s doubles ended in the second round. Heliövaara went on to become the mixed doubles grand slam champion and then in the Davis Cup.

There were no matches for Glasspool. He did not fit into the British Davis Cup team. The idea was born to play the big challenger tournament of St. Tropez in France this week.

For Heliövaara, the program change meant a rush. He flew home from Split for one day before returning to the south of France. A direct flight from Croatia to the French coast would have been just a short hop.

There was also a rush after the Davis Cup Emil Ruusuvuori. He flew from Croatia to Stockholm last Sunday and continued directly to Chengdu, China.

From there, the tour continues through the Masters in Beijing and Shanghai.

“There would be no point in coming for one day otherwise, but they seem like important moments to spend time with a two-year-old [Alba-tyttären] playing with Duplo”, says Heliövaara.

Airplanes are Heliövaara’s passion. He knows almost everything about them without being a pilot or a mechanic.

Flying is easy for him, but the moments of departure are sometimes wistful.

“I like to travel. It makes this immensely easier, but being away from home is getting harder and harder all the time.”

“When the children grow up, the moment of departure is not a pleasant thing. I find it somehow oppressive that I am not able to help, be present and support the family’s activities.”

Home week in addition to everything else, the routines of traveling had to be taken care of.

Heliövaara’s passport is still in Finland when he plays in France. The necessary stamps for the upcoming tournaments in Japan and China are required for the passport. Fortunately, you can get to Europe and another EU country with an ID card.

You can travel to Japan as a tourist without a separate permit, but tennis players, artists and others who work need a so-called work visa. Visas are required for everyone in China.

Heliövaara does not have an agent to take care of running matters. He describes himself as the CEO of his own life. A lot of help from the wife and parents is also needed.

The youngest of the Heliövaara family was born in July. It turned out to be a calendar joke – where could you find a free weekend for baptisms.

“Even before the child was born, we started discussing when we could hold the christening. Finding a weekend when a tennis player is sure to be in Finland seemed almost impossible.”

Heliövaara locked up the coming weekend with the idea that there would be no racing this week. This was supposed to be the only free weekend between July and November.

“It didn’t turn out that way in the end.”

Heliövaara was allowed to play this week, but it included a condition: christenings must not be missed.

The St. Tropez doubles final is scheduled for this coming Saturday. Heliövaara would make it to Finland the same evening if the flight schedules coincide.

Tennis is so unpredictable that the tournament can end at any time. You just can’t count on that.

Departure to Kazakhstan awaits on Sunday. As if to make sure, the christening will take place in a quiet room at Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

If Heliövaara and Glasspool play in the finals of the St. Tropez tournament, Heliövaara will have one more stop at home for less than a day.

Airport baptisms fit the travel schedule, but there’s another reason.

“The airport is a meaningful place for us. We have met there when we were both working in the field. The wife still works there and was planning a quiet room.”

“I came up with the idea, why not hold baptisms there. It would be a bit more fun to start the journey of life.”

When you travel to work, you have to know how to think about everything in advance.

When the boy was born in July, his name application was withdrawn on the same day. It took four weeks before he got a name. Then it was the passport’s turn.

The family traveled together to New York for the US Open, and a passport is also required for foster children. At the tournament venue, a competition pass was obtained for the child, which entitles him to all movement in the tournament area.

So the boy has a name, but it’s a big secret until next Sunday. Even the grandparents don’t know the name yet.

Would you won the mixed doubles grand slam by the way [US Open]if the family had not been involved?

“It’s quite possible that I won’t. I could have thought that two and a half weeks would go to something other than my sport. It could very well have been homesick.”

“The days in between could have seemed very long, but now they went quickly. Just go to the playground in the morning and train in the afternoon.”

“There was no shortage of things to do.”