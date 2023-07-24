The famous streaming platform of the red N, Netflix is ​​facing a lawsuit from a Los Angeles familywho allege that his house was shown without his consent in the trailer of the series “Beverly Hills for Sale”. The plaintiff family demands the sum of 128 million dollars as compensation for the damage caused to their privacy and security.

According to those affected, the image of his house was captured with a drone and later used in the series without his permission, which has led to strangers loitering on the property and causing fear for their safety. The situation has become so worrying that tourists have been seen hanging around the neighborhood in recent weeks.

The case has generated a legal confrontation, since Netflix’s legal team has requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, arguing that it could affect freedom of expression of the company For his part, the plaintiff, Aharon Dihno, has shared that since his house appeared in the series, hundreds of real estate agents have contacted his family to ask if they are interested in selling the property, since the series is about buying and selling luxury homes.

However, the lawsuit goes beyond the loss of privacy and security. The plaintiffs maintain that, as a result of the image shown by Netflix, nearby houses have also been burglarizedas the popularity of the neighborhood exposed in the series has weakened privacy in general.

The synopsis for ‘Beverly Hills for Sale’ notes: “The Agency, the family company of Mauricio Umansky, represents some of the most luxurious properties in Beverly Hills, but there is drama every step of the way.” Photo: Netflix.

Netflix puts the right to freedom of expression in debate

The situation raises an important discussion about the limits of privacy in the context of the production of audiovisual content and the impact they can have on the lives of the people involved. The growing popularity of streaming platforms like Netflix has led to an increase in the production of original content, which can trigger legal and ethical challenges in protecting privacy and the property of third parties.

The use of drones and other image capture technologies in the entertainment industry can present significant risks to the privacy of individuals and communities. It is critical that content creators and streaming platforms are aware of these issues and take steps to protect the rights and safety of those unwittingly involved in their productions.

According to Daily Mail, the house is only visible with a drone, as explained in the lawsuit filed by Aharon Dihno.

It is important to note that while the lawsuit moves through the courts, debates about the privacy rights and liability of entertainment companies continue in the public sphere. Netflix, As a leader in the streaming industry, you face the challenge of balancing the production of compelling content and captivating with the protection of the individual rights and privacy of those who might be affected by its content.

Ultimately, the outcome of this lawsuit will set an important precedent for the entertainment industry and may influence future image capture and use practices in audiovisual productions.

Aharon Dihno, points out in the lawsuit that his Hollywood home has been the target of tourists since it appeared on the Netflix series.

In the meantime, viewers, content creators and streaming platforms must continue to reflect on the ethical and legal limits in the representation of real life in the digital world. The protection of privacy and respect for individual rights must always be a priority in the search for entertaining and captivating content.