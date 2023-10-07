Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

A family in Mallorca beat up a boy out of “revenge”. He is said to have previously had an argument with her son or brother. What is known.

Palma – Shocking news from Mallorca: on the Spanish Balearic island, a family stormed a school to beat up an underage student. This was said to have been an “act of revenge” because the victim was said to have argued over a ball with the son or brother of the attackers. That’s what the newspapers report Diary of Mallorca and Last Hora citing the Mallorcan authorities. But one thing also caused a stir drunk woman on a train ride – with consequences for her.

Out of “revenge”: Family beats up underage students in Mallorca – and storms the school for it

The five adult suspected perpetrators were arrested on Friday (October 6th). Upon request, Mallorcan authorities confirmed these reports. The unusual attack took place on Wednesday (October 4th) – at a secondary school in Can Pastilla on Playa de Palma, not far from the Ballermann.

The family burst into the school while school was in session. The attackers found the boy they were looking for in the hallway. There they beat the minor. Some of the teachers locked themselves in the classrooms during the incident. Still others tried to intervene mediatively.

Angry family attacks boy with punches and kicks – police investigate

The victim is said to be between twelve and 14 years old. It was attacked with punches and kicks. The boy was then taken to the hospital with various injuries. After their attack, the attackers fled. But they were soon identified and located by the police.

Those arrested would now be charged with causing public disorder. In addition, three of them are charged with bodily harm. Her attack on the underage boy was filmed by the school's surveillance cameras and published by some Mallorcan media. As the Mallorca Zeitung reports, the Ministry of Education has already become involved and now wants to research the exact background to the attack.