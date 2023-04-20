Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi was evicted from her capital villa in Rome on Thursday morning. Her three stepsons finally have their way.
With a knock on the door of the carabinieri, the idyllic life of Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, born Rita Carpenter in San Antonio, Texas, ended. The princess was kindly requested to leave the Villa Aurora in the center of Rome immediately.
With the eviction, the years of legal battle between Princess Rita and the three sons from the first marriage of her deceased prince also come to an end. Rita’s fairytale marriage to Prince Nicolò, scion of the noble Roman family Boncompagni Ludovisi, lasted from 2009 until his death in 2018.
At stake was the Villa Aurora, a 2800 square meter villa sandwiched between Rome’s most famous nightlife street Via Veneto and the Villa Borghese city park. The villa has been owned by the Ludovisi family since 1621. It has dozens of rooms on five floors, a Michelangelo statue in the garden, and Caravaggio’s only fresco in a room on the first floor.
will
Prince Nicolò had stipulated in his will that his beloved Rita could continue to live in the villa until her death, much to the horror of his sons. Moreover, the three still owed money from dad and so they thought that the villa should be sold. And Rita disagreed again.
A judge in Rome ruled in favor of the three Boncompagni Ludovisi brothers and in January 2022 the villa was put up for auction, minimum asking price: 471 million euros. Despite rumors that Sultan of Brunei and Bill Gates would be interested, the villa has still not been sold. Even after four more sales attempts and a price reduction of around 140 million, the house is still for sale.
In December last year, a section of wall that surrounds the garden collapsed, providing extra ammunition for the Boncompagni Ludovisi brothers to evict their stepmother from the villa, alleging overdue maintenance. Once again, a judge in Rome ruled in favor of the noble brothers and ordered in January of this year that the 72-year-old Texan had to leave the Villa Aurora within sixty days. Princess Rita, however, remained angry until the police arrived this morning.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Family #soap #capital #villa #Rome #ended #police #put #princess #street
Leave a Reply