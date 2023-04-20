With a knock on the door of the carabinieri, the idyllic life of Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, born Rita Carpenter in San Antonio, Texas, ended. The princess was kindly requested to leave the Villa Aurora in the center of Rome immediately.

With the eviction, the years of legal battle between Princess Rita and the three sons from the first marriage of her deceased prince also come to an end. Rita’s fairytale marriage to Prince Nicolò, scion of the noble Roman family Boncompagni Ludovisi, lasted from 2009 until his death in 2018.

At stake was the Villa Aurora, a 2800 square meter villa sandwiched between Rome’s most famous nightlife street Via Veneto and the Villa Borghese city park. The villa has been owned by the Ludovisi family since 1621. It has dozens of rooms on five floors, a Michelangelo statue in the garden, and Caravaggio’s only fresco in a room on the first floor.