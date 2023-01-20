Home page World

From: Nicholas Noack

Split

The US family thought they were particularly creative with their glass panel approach. (Photomontage) © logdiss/TikTok/Montage/BW24

A family wants to be particularly creative with a pane of glass when moving. As a TikTok video shows, the idea backfires.

Stuttgart – Who doesn’t know it? You move and the furniture and boxes have to be brought down from an upper floor. So it is not surprising that some people are considering how this process could be simplified. This was also the opinion of an apparently American family who were obviously too lazy to carry a fairly large pane of glass down the front steps.

What happens next leaves you almost speechless. The three of them first place the pane on a wooden railing on the balcony and push it forward a little. The family then hits the glass on the ground, where it ultimately shatters. “We figured if we pushed her far enough, she’d land in the grass and land softly.”

“How was that supposed to work?”

But the disc not only landed on the lawn, but apparently also on concrete slabs. The video of the action went viral on the social media platform TikTok and has been viewed 1.3 million times so far. The post collects reactions from users, most of whom cannot believe it. “That’s a joke,” writes one, while another wonders, “How was that supposed to work?”

Meanwhile, a TikTok user points out: “What’s even worse than the idea is that it actually worked until it fell on the stone slab.”

Family shows understanding

The affected family also realizes that it wasn’t the smartest idea in the end. The video has the following comment: “In retrospect, maybe we should have hired a professional moving company. That we thought the disc might fall softly was probably a bit cocky.”

That one regarding Two young men from Tübingen showed that moving can be imaginative. BW24 recently reported how they had converted e-scooters into moving vans. The gentlemen were proud of the result.