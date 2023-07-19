Ministry of Development announces the inclusion of 1.3 million families in Bolsa Família, but hides that the number of beneficiaries dropped by 700 thousand

The national president of the PP (Progressives), senator Ciro Nogueira (PI), criticized the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for disclosing misleading data about Bolsa Família. This Tuesday (18.Jul.2023), the Ministry of Development stated in a note that included 1.3 million families in the program, but concealed that, since December 31 (last day of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the number of beneficiaries dropped by 700,000.

“Disclosure of 1.3 million more beneficiaries when, in fact, there are 700,000 less beneficiaries, is no longer Bolsa Família. It’s a family shamesaid Nogueira in your twitter profile. The ministry also fails to mention the reduction in the average benefit from R$705 in June to R$684 in July.

On March 2, 2023, Lula formally announced the change of name of the program from Auxílio Brasil to Bolsa Família. This action has great symbolic value for Planalto, as this type of benefit has become a trademark of the PT’s electoral campaigns. It was necessary to go back to using the initial designation.