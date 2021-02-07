Family | “Siblings mumble to each other and clock in the evenings” – a child psychiatrist tells what should not be allowed under the guise of sibling

When a child accuses of unfairness, it is important to listen to what is at stake. At the end of the story, you can ask your own question to a child psychiatrist.

The article is part of a series of stories in which child psychiatrist Janna Rantala answers questions from readers. He writes his answers on a general level without knowing the reader’s situation in more detail.

The relationship between our twin girls is between equal twisting and competition. 10-year-old girls are constantly moving a little struggle in our adult attention: When I’m saying good night to them, the second clocked time that I have another child in the room. When I pay attention to another, even taking a moment in the armpit, it often results in the other being choked. The complaint of unfairness is constant. The girls also mumble each other badly at times. We have tried to explain that fairness does not mean that everyone always gets the same things at the same time for the same amount, but that everyone is allowed to have their own nice moments. How can we make children understand that they are not competitors with each other?