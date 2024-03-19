Home page World

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Press Split

A financial blogger pays almost 46,000 euros for a cruise. She praises comfort, getting to know new cultures and being close to family.

Green Cove Springs – “It was the best money I've ever spent,” writes Michelle Schroeder-Gardner, raving about her recent trip. “Last year I paid $50,000 (just under 46,000 euros, Note d. Red.) for a four-month period Cruise, which took my family and me to 30 countries. My husband, our 12-month-old daughter and I shared a room that was also my floating office,” she continues.

Family shells out 46,000 euros for a cruise trip: a trip across six continents

“We spent 60 days at sea and 50 days in port, visiting six continents. This was the most expensive trip we have ever taken, but it was worth it. “I view the money spent as an investment – ​​not just in travel, but in a collection of memories that we will cherish forever,” Schroeder-Gardner wrote in a post CNBC.

Family spends 46,000 euros on a four-month cruise and is very happy with it. © Screenshot Instagram/Michelle Schroeder-Gardner

Where does the money come from? The young woman founded a blog from which she says she has already earned over five million US dollars (around 4.5 million euros). She gives tips on how to make money with your own blog and claims to have had over 80,000 participants in free blogging courses. She earns her money when readers buy the products advertised on her blog.

Blogger raves about a cruise with the family: “No cooking or washing up for four months”

All her concerns that the trip might be unsuitable for a young family were unfounded, writes Schroeder-Gardner in her article. From other trips, she was used to taking care of everything herself – including repairs on her own boat. “When I got on the ship, a lot of that mental burden was lifted. We only unpacked once and the cruise company took care of most of the visa process for us.” It was also nice “not having to cook or wash up for four months.”

Cruise vacation: Unpleasant truths that everyone should know View photo series

In order to be able to do the baby laundry more conveniently, the family lived right next to a laundromat. The blogger reported that there were also many grandparents on board who missed their grandchildren and were not bothered by the baby. They were able to get involved in life as a family with the newborn, get to know her and focus on life in the moment. It also helped that they had a cabin with its own balcony.

Financial blogger learns to better understand “what really makes me happy” on a cruise

What was also wonderful for her was that she was able to make new friends and get to know many great cultures: “Some of my favorite stops were Australia, Oman, Thailand, Turkey, Montenegro, Spain, Mexico and the Canary Islands.” Nevertheless, it was the best to have been part of a “floating community” on board. At some point her husband also enjoyed the slower lifestyle, which she also liked so much thanks to the vacation relaxation on the cruise. “It allowed me to focus on my family during a formative time in my daughter’s life and better understand what truly makes me happy.”

However, your readers should perhaps not have too high hopes of following in the successful blogger's footsteps and enjoying her privileged lifestyle. “Building a business takes a lot of time, hard work and continuous learning. There is no guarantee that you will see exactly the same results that I have seen over the years,” writes Schroeder-Gardner on her blog. By the way: Although many shipping companies are concerned with environmental and climate protection, cruises cannot be seen as a climate-friendly way of traveling. Because many ships are powered by heavy fuel oil. (cat)