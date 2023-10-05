Emirates Today monitored widespread family participation on the second day of early voting for the Federal National Council elections, at Expo Ras Al Khaimah, and at the Al Ittihad Events Hall in Umm Al Quwain, with more than one family member attending to participate in the voting process.

The second day of early voting at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center (Expo) witnessed a significant influx of women, senior citizens, and people of determination to vote in the National Council elections, and the Elections Commission provided 25 electronic devices for voting, including one for people of determination, and two QR code devices for the inactive category. For digital identity on a mobile phone, and eight facial fingerprint reading devices to register voters in the electronic system.

Voters told Emirates Al-Youm that they voted for the most qualified and experienced candidate in the social and professional community, who has a good and good reputation among members of society, and the candidate who is most present in the field and participates in volunteer work, pointing out that the selection of the candidate for membership in the Federal National Council is not made on an independent basis. A tribal or family basis, but rather on national and social foundations.

They added that their attendance at the Expo Center to vote in the National Council elections with their families, women and senior citizens, confirms the importance of national participation in the elections to choose the appropriate candidate, noting that they selected their candidate after studying all the electoral programs of the candidates in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, attending the electoral council, and listening to the candidates and their plans. Electoral.