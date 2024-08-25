Family Secrets streaming and live tv: where to watch the 12th episode of the series

Tonight, Sunday 25 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5, Family Secrets will air, the new Turkish series airing every Sunday throughout the summer. The life of the respected prosecutor Ilgaz Kaya, who learned values ​​such as honesty and honor from his father, a policeman, is intertwined with that of a somewhat unscrupulous lawyer, Ceylin Erguvan, who stops at nothing and is against the rules. But the truth is never black or white, and they will join forces to solve a complicated murder case. But where to watch it live on TV and streaming? Here is all the information.

On TV

Appointment with Family Secrets in first vision and in prime time tonight, Sunday 25 August 2024, at 9.30 pm on Canale 5.

Family Secrets Live Streaming

If you are not at home you can follow the series in streaming on Mediaset Infinity, the free streaming platform available on smartphones, PCs, tablets and smart TVs. You can also catch up on the episodes at any time thanks to the on demand function.

How many episodes?

The Canale 5 fiction airs in prime time every Sunday (but there are also reschedulings with a change of day) from June 16, 2024. In total, there are 95 episodes that make up the series, over the course of three seasons. For the international version – that is, with a running time of about 40/45 minutes per episode – there are more episodes. Family Secrets will therefore keep us company throughout the summer. In Italy, the first season is made up of 111 episodes. For each episode, Canale 5 broadcasts three episodes.