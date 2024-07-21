Family Secrets: Previews (plot and cast) of the seventh episode

Tonight, Sunday 21 July 2024, at 9:30 pm, Family Secrets will air in prime time, the new Turkish drama on Canale 5 that will keep us company all summer long. The protagonists are actors Pinar Deniz and Kaan Urgancıoğlu (Emir from Endless Love). The soap revolves around a fearless lawyer and a respected prosecutor whose paths cross during an investigation into a crime. Let’s see the plot and cast of this evening together.

Plot and previews

Umut makes an anonymous phone call to Zafer, while he is with Engin. Zafer is supposed to leave an envelope with money in the dumpster where his daughter’s body was found. In exchange, he will receive a video revealing the identity of the murderer. Engin falls into the trap, as does Zafer. Zafer goes to Yecta to urgently ask for a loan, while Engin goes to the bank and withdraws the money from his parents’ account. Yecta, the father, finds out about it and stops the boy while he is leaving the money in the dumpster and orders him to bring it back to him. Ceylin and Ilgaz still have time to see Engin and realize that they are facing Inci’s murderer.

Family Secrets: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Family Secrets, but who is the cast of the TV series? The protagonist is Kaan Urgancıoğlu, who the Canale 5 audience has already met and appreciated in Endless Love. Among the actors there is also Pınar Deniz famous in Turkey thanks to the drama series Kırmızı Oda. Among the most important secondary interpreters there is Başak Gümülcinelioğlu, star of the series DayDreamer – The wings of the dream, who in 2023 won an Award for Best Supporting Actress at the Ayakli Gazete TV Stars Awards.