“I know my father thinks he’ll never see his sons again.” Mauricio Stamati is an Argentine with an Italian passport. He lives with his German wife and two daughters in Oberursel. His parents live in Argentina, his father turned 90 this year. Stamati would have loved to visit him for his birthday, the entire family, including the granddaughters, would have loved to do so. But it did not work.

The corona pandemic puts limits on travel that we thought had been overcome once and for all. It complicates long-distance travel and thus also a transatlantic flight to Argentina, which is almost 12,000 kilometers away. “I would love to see my parents and support them,” says Stamati. He calls or zooms almost every day with his mother and father, who live in the countryside around 400 kilometers from the capital, Buenos Aires, “to get closer,” says the 45-year-old mechanical engineer. But that is hardly a substitute. Stamati is also worried – especially about his elderly father, his mother is younger – and he longs for his home, the country of his parents, which suddenly seems inaccessible.