Family | Saara Iisakka, 17, hated her teacher, but they became dear friends: “Veera is like a surrogate mother to me”

An important adult in a teenager’s life can also be outside the family. When Saara Iisakka and Veera Kannosto first met, Saara hated Veera. Today, Sarah tells her former teacher everything.

Sarah Isaac, 17: “Veera is like a surrogate mother to me”

“When I met Veeran for the first time in sixth grade, I hated him. Veera moaned to me and my friends about smoking. He was so busy that I was a little startled.

I had a variety of problems at the time, and I moved into an orphanage at the age of 11. I was away from school for a while too. In the fall of the eighth grade, I returned to school and started applying for Veera. She felt like a trusted adult like I hadn’t had in my life apart from my own parents. Our friendship began when I told Veera about my problems with the school and he helped me.

Veera didn’t teach me at the time, but I arranged so that I could get to her class to study. Veera taught me mother tongue, geography and chemistry. Especially in my mother tongue, I was in Veera’s teaching for a long time. She is a strict teacher, but at the same time funny and silly. She teaches very clearly, makes a lot of mind maps, and glues “ladders of effort” and other notes around the class that encourage encouragement to achieve goals. Veera is caring and hard to tinker with.

“ “I’ve always been able to tell Veera, when my life is something Hardell.”

Veera was as a great spiritual support in getting to school and getting my grades raised. He has created me to believe in my own abilities. With Him I am also pondering plans for the future. I wanted a good graduation certificate from elementary school so I could get to where I wanted to study in the social and health fields. My long-term dream is to work as a nurse or paramedic in the future.

Veera has helped me in the rest of my life as well. I have had a difficult stages, for example, three people close to me died within six months. There have also been problems with my friends. I’ve always been able to tell Veera, when my life has been something Hardell. She is like a surrogate mother to me, to whom I can talk about personal matters as well. During school, this also reduced stress on the school.

I always been very sudden, accelerating from zero to one hundred per second and also quite absolute in my opinions. Veera has taught me patience and perseverance, trying to focus, always trying again and not giving up. From him I learned the shades of gray – that everything in life is not always either-or.

I left the ninth grade in the spring and so I am no longer in Veera’s doctrine. I believe we will still be friends in the future. I just moved into my own apartment and I hope that Veera will support my independence – that she will walk by my side and not lose anything, even though I left school. ”

Veera Kannosto, 43: “It has been a pleasure to follow Sarah’s perseverance”

“I met Sarah properly eighth grade fall. He started to contact me, came to chat in the school hallways and canteen. Little by little, I myself began to ask about Sarah’s patterns and affiliations. I found that she sought support and security from an adult she had trusted.

I wasn’t originally supposed to become Sarah’s teacher because I didn’t work as a special teacher at her grade level. However, he persistently sought help from me and my partner and thus organized himself into our class.

Exceptions are made in special education when it is seen that the student is active and asking for support.

Since then, we have kept in touch on a daily basis. During school hours, Sarah put me often already early in the morning message, asking where I am and because I come to the school. We didn’t meet during the spring exceptions, but Sarah called me often.

My colleagues have also supported Sarah, but me and she had perhaps the best hits on chemistry. We are both fast-paced, we cultivate humor and we have great emotions. I think relationships are always two-way roads, each of which gets something. I have Sarah’s age-old daughters, and that’s why our relationship has felt natural.

“ “If you want to hear the truth, you should ask a 3-year-old or Saara Issakainen.”

Sarah did a great job with school and her life in her final year of elementary school. He raised his average from five to eight on the road, managed to break away from the vague gangs and now stands on his own two feet. I am glad that I got to support him, but he himself has chosen its way, been committed and tenacious.

Sarah is wordy and sometimes a little too honest. If you want to hear the truth, you should ask a 3-year-old or Saara Issakainen. When Sarah welds on, it’s all or nothing. Especially in the past, he broke bridges easily when the skis crossed with someone. We have been extending Sarah’s ignition wire for a couple of years.

I remember when he once insulted me too. Then I said strictly true that I kind of tiikeriemo, I will not be divided against him, but I stay here no matter what. Since then, he has called me a tiger joy.

Sarah’s parents are positive that there is one more trusted adult in Sarah’s life. Personally, I think everyone is needed. The great thing is that Sarah herself has been able to find the security and support she needs.

Sarah will surely survive in life. Now that elementary school is over for him and I no longer have an educational role in his life, we can be more free to deal with it, and I can invite him to my home, for example. As Sarah grows up, I hope to get to her graduation and wedding. ”

