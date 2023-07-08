The running community of Dagestan held a family run in honor of the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity in Leninsky Komsomol Park in Makhachkala. About the event. uniting families, said Izvestia correspondent Murad Magomedov.

He took part in the race with his son. According to the rules of the competition, a child under the age of 14, as well as his father or mother, could take part in it.

According to Magomedov, many children entered the 1 km distance.

“My son ran ahead. In Makhachkala, the running community organized a running holiday for children, boys and girls, but their parents should run with all the children. But the parents do not keep up, because the kids ran away,” he said.

As follows from the footage published by the journalist, hundreds of young children took part in the race. Some parents ran 1 km with prams, in which there were very young participants in the race.

At the finish line, all children received medals and sweets. Magomedov noted that many events are held in Makhachkala to mark the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity.

“There is a race up the Tarki-Tau mountain, where the main prize is a bicycle, this is for older children. Hiking family hiking trips are held in the mountains. A concert will be organized in the center of Makhachkala,” he added.

As it was reported earlier on Saturday, on the day of the holiday, believers attend a service in the church, read a prayer for well-being in the family, the health of loved ones, harmony and mutual understanding. Women ask for a cure for infertility and a long-awaited child.

A common symbol of the holiday is a camomile. This flower is collected in bouquets, given to loved ones.