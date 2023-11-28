‘Family revolt’ either ‘Family Switch’, by its name in English, is Netflix’s new option when it comes to family comedies. This film, which will star Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon, is based on the 2010 novel ‘Bedtime for Mommy’, written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Despite this, its premise is quite similar to that of Crazy Friday (2003), a film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, as it deals with the exchange of bodies between parents and children.

In the following note we will tell you all the details about this footage, which will be directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol, better known as mcgwho previously directed projects such as ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2000), ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’ (2003), ‘Terminator: Salvation’ (2009), ‘Three Days to Kill’ (2014) , among others.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Revolted Family’

When does ‘Family Revolt’ come out on Netflix?

‘Family revolt’ will premiere on Thursday, November 30, 2023. This film, whose script was written by Adam Sztykiel and Victoria Strousse, will be available from the mentioned date on the platform. Netflixsince it is an original production of said service.

In order to enjoy this hilarious film since its release, you need to have an active Netflix subscription, otherwise you can access it by creating an account with the plan that best suits your needs.

What is ‘Family Revolt’ about?

“Jess and Bill Walker sacrifice completely for their family, even though their two children (Emma Myers and Brady Noon) are getting older and increasingly want to have less contact with their parents. “When one day they meet a fortune teller by chance, the next day absolute chaos reigns,” begins the SensaCine synopsis of ‘Family revolt’.

Brady Noon, Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms and Emma Myers are the Walker family in ‘Family Mixed Up’. Photo: Netflix

“Everyone has changed roles: the parents are now the children and the children are now the adults. And precisely the most important day of their lives. So the Walkers have to join forces to successfully pass a promotion, a job interview at university, the signing of a record contract and a tryout for a football team,” the description of the film concludes.

How long is ‘Family Revolt’?

‘Family Switch’as is the original title of the feature film, It will have a total duration of 101 minutes, which translates into 1 hour and 41 minutes.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Family revolt’ It’s a family comedy so it is suitable for the general public.

What is the cast of ‘Revolted Family’?

Jennifer Garner as Jess Walker

Ed Helms as Bill Walker

Emma Myers as CC Walker

Brady Noon as Wyatt Walker

Rita Moreno as Angelica Walker

as Angelica Walker Matthias Schweighöfer as Rolf

Bashir Salahuddin as Molson

Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Kara

Fortune Feimster as Coach Kim

Xosha Roquemore as Carrie

