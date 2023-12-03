Netflix’s recent film hit, ‘Family Switch’, or ‘Family Switch’ in English, tells the story of Jess (played by Jennifer Garner) and Bill Walker (characterized by Ed Helms). This married couple strives every day to keep their family together, but they see how their children grow and move further and further away from them.

However, everything changes drastically due to an incident at the planetarium in their city. Everything was normal, but the next day they find out that they have exchanged bodies with their two children, on a crucial day, since they had very important matters, both at work and academically. Jess switched with her daughter CC (Emma Myers), Bill with Wyatt (Brady Noon) and vice versa.

Why did parents and children exchange bodies in ‘Family Revolt’?

During the Walker family’s visit to the planetarium, a sudden flash shook them as they observed the planetary alignment, granting them an unexpected wish to swap bodies with each other. They sought a solution to the strange problem by returning to the observatory, but found that the telescope was broken and the repair would take a long time.

The Walker family. Photo: Netflix

How did Jess and Bill manage to adjust to living in CC and Wyatt’s bodies in “Family Switch”?

The Walkers were forced to learn to function in their children’s bodies, while CC and Wyatt tried to get used to being in their parents’ bodies. However, everything ended in disaster. CC, in Jess’ body, showed up to an important work meeting without any knowledge of the topic under discussion, resulting in an embarrassing moment. On the other hand, when it was Jess’s turn in CC’s corps, she ruined a crucial soccer match that represented the opportunity for her daughter to join the national team.

Bill also faced problems in Wyatt’s body, as things didn’t go well during an interview at school. Despite everything, Wyatt, like Bill, managed to discover the interest of the girl he liked.

What happens at the end of the movie ‘Family Revolt’?

At the end of ‘Family Stir,’ the Walkers were beginning to adapt to their new bodies, but they were also approaching the limit. They needed to witness the planetary alignment again to return to their original state. They only had one day left, since this cosmic event would be inaccessible until the year 2162. Therefore, Wyatt turned to his friend Spock to obtain the missing lens to repair the telescope.

In the meantime, they were forced to stay in their current situations, but this challenge turned out to be a positive turning point. After a series of events, parents and children finally resolved their differences that had caused the estrangement, thus rebuilding the family unit. Once these conflicts were resolved, things began to work better at school and work for the Walkers, despite being in different bodies.

Both children and parents managed to solve their problems. Photo: Netflix.

Did the Walkers return to their original bodies in ‘Family Mixed Up’?

Spock, Wyatt’s friend, finally obtains the necessary lens and repairs the telescope. At that precise moment, they make a wish to return to normal, but unfortunately, nothing happens and the parents remain trapped in their children’s bodies, and vice versa. When all hope seemed lost and they were resigning themselves to living the rest of their lives in that situation, the next day they manage to recover their bodies and thus live in harmony.

