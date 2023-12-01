‘Family Revolt’ cast: who are the actors and characters in the Netflix film?

‘Family revolt’ is an entertaining comedy available on Netflix. The film features the outstanding performance of Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms as the main protagonists, supported by a cast of talented performers. If you are interested in finding out who the actors and characters in this movie are, here is a detailed guide to the cast.

It is important to highlight that The film is an adaptation of the book ‘Bedtime For Mommy’ by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, under the direction of McG, known for his work on projects such as ‘Terminator 4’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘This Means War’ and ‘The Babysitter 2’. In ‘Familia revolt’, the story is told of a family that plunges into chaos when A cosmic event swaps the bodies of parents with those of their teenage children, just before the Christmas season..

Who are the actors and characters in ‘Familia revolt’?

Jennifer Garner as Jess Walker

If you are looking to identify the characters in the Netflix movie, begins with the protagonist, Jess Walker. She is the mother figure of the family, who one day wakes up finding herself in the body of her daughter. Jennifer Garner gives life to this character, a Hollywood star recognized for his performance in films such as ‘Juno’, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, ‘Dude, Where’s my Car?’, and the iconic comedy ’13 Going On 30′.

Ed Helms as Bill Walker

Bill Walker is Jess’s husband and serves as the music teacher and leader of the rock band ‘Dad or Alive’. The actor in charge of playing this character is Ed Helms, recognized for his role as Andy Bernard in ‘The Office’ and Stu Price in ‘The Hangover’ trilogy. In addition, he has participated in other productions such as ‘Vacation’, ‘Tag’ and ‘Meet Dave’.

Emma Myers as CC Walker

CC Walker is a college-bound soccer star who often has disagreements with his mother, Jess. The actress who gives life to this character is the young Emma Myers, recognized for her role as Enid Sinclair in the Netflix series ‘Wednesday’. In addition to this series, she has participated in films such as ‘A Taste of Christmas’, ‘Southern Gospel’ and ‘Girl in the Basement’.

Brady Noon as Wyatt Walker

The main quartet is completed with Brady Noon