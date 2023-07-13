Since last Monday began to operate the Family Reunification Program (FRP, for its acronym in English) in the United States for nationals of Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Three days ago the invitations began to be distributed so that the citizens of the United States.UU. or legal residents of this country can start the process to bring their Colombian relatives to this country.

The Department of Homeland Security of the United States (DHS, for its acronym in English) formally announced the start of the FRP for citizens of the mentioned countries.

It should be remembered that the initiative was announced in April of this year as part of the completion of the so-called ‘Title 42’ and its objective is to promote family unity and reduce irregular migration to the United States.

But what is the process to be a beneficiary of the Family Reunification Program? We tell you based on the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS for its acronym in English).

The step by step of the Family Reunification Program

Step 1: The invitation is sent to the petitioner.

An invitation may be mailed to the petitioner who filed the approved Form I-130 on behalf of the principal and derivative beneficiaries. The petitioner can apply to become a support person and initiate the FRP process on behalf of the beneficiaries only after receiving an invitation.

The invitation will inform the petitioner about the next steps to start this process, including instructions on the documentation to include with their Form I-134A. Each invitation will include an identification number that the petitioner must include on Form I-134A for each beneficiary on whose behalf he wishes to apply to become a supporter and initiate consideration for advance authorization to travel to the United States. to apply for a temporary stay permit at an interior port of entry.

Step 2: The petitioner files Form I-134A online.

After receiving an invitation, the US citizen or US lawful permanent resident petitioner who filed the approved Form I-130 on behalf of the beneficiaries will file a Form I-134A for each beneficiary with USCIS through the myUSCIS online web portal for start this process. Form I-134A identifies and collects information about both the petitioner and the beneficiary.

The petitioner must file a separate Form I-134A for each beneficiary they wish to support, including derivatives of the primary beneficiary.

The petitioner’s background will be verified and that he can financially support the beneficiary they agree to support. The petitioner must also present evidence demonstrating the family relationships between the primary beneficiary and the derivative beneficiary from whom the petitioner request support on each Form I-134A. If USCIS, at our discretion, confirms the petitioner’s Form I-134A, the FRP process will advance to the next step in the process.

Among the 1.2 million people who have arrived from the other side of the border, there are more than 300,000 Colombians who had to return due to the crisis in Venezuela.

Step 3: The recipient electronically provides information to support the request.

If a Form I-134A is confirmed, the beneficiary named on that Form I-134A will receive an email from USCIS with instructions on how to create an online account with myUSCIS and provide information on how to complete the next steps. The beneficiary must confirm biographical information and attest to meeting eligibility requirements before CBP

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

consider whether or not to issue advance travel authorization to the beneficiary.

The beneficiary must also attest to having completed a medical examination with a panel physician and that they have received certain vaccinations. The medical exam must be completed before the beneficiary can complete the certifications in myUSCIS.

Step 4: The recipient files a petition on the CBP mobile app

After the beneficiary confirms their biographical information and completes the required eligibility certifications, USCIS will post instructions on the beneficiary’s online account on how to access the CBP One mobile app (PDF, 770.38 KB). The beneficiary must enter certain biographical information into CBP One and provide a photo.

Receive authorization to travel to the US

A group of Cuban migrants gather near a road on Duck Key Island in the Florida Keys. Photo: The New Day (GDA)

Step 5: The beneficiary receives advance travel authorization to travel to the United States.

After completing Step 4, CBP, at its discretion, will post a notification to the beneficiary’s online account confirming whether CBP has decided to issue advance authorization to travel to the United States to apply for a grant of parole on a case-by-case basis, at an inland port of entry.

Approval of advance travel authorization does not guarantee entry or permission to temporarily remain in the United States at a US port of entry.

If approved, this authorization is valid for 90 days. Recipients are responsible for insuring their own commercial air travel to the United States. Approval of advance travel authorization does not guarantee entry or permission to temporarily remain in the United States at a US port of entry.

Parole to stay is a discretionary determination made by CBP at the port of entry, based on a finding that parole to stay is warranted due to compelling humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.

Children under the age of 18 must travel to the United States with and under the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian. and be able to provide documentation to confirm the relationship.

Principal beneficiaries must travel to the United States with or before any derivative beneficiary, as derivative beneficiaries cannot be paroled into the United States unless the principal beneficiary parolees them.

The benefit of permanence is temporary

Step 6: The beneficiary requests the temporary stay permit at the port of entry.

CBP will inspect each beneficiary who arrives at a port of entry under this process and will consider each person on a case-by-case basis for discretionary parole for up to three years.

Upon arrival at the port of entry, the recipient will undergo additional background checks and investigations, to include additional biometric fingerprint screening consistent with the CBP inspection process. A beneficiary determined to pose a threat to national security or public safety will generally be denied parole.

A beneficiary who does not otherwise merit parole as a matter of discretion at the time of inspection will be processed under an appropriate processing pathway and may be referred to the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). .

Step 7: The beneficiary receives permission to remain temporarily in the United States.

A beneficiary who is granted parole under these processes will generally be granted parole in the United States for a period of up to three years, subject to applicable health and investigative requirements.

The beneficiary who is granted the temporary residence permit may request an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) by filing Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, either online or by mail.

The ‘Title 42’ for immediate expulsion of immigrants in the US ends. The immigration authorities will make use of Title 8, a regulation that has existed for decades and is known for its strict restrictions and for the sanctions that can be imposed. United States border.

*With information from Sergio Gómez Maseri, correspondent in Washington.