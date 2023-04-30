This week, The United States announced new adjustments to its immigration policy They pursue two central objectives. On the one hand, to put a stop to the migrant crisis that is experiencing on its southern border, where thousands of people continue to arrive daily -including thousands of Colombians-. On the other, and in parallel, offer more alternative and legal routes that discourage dangerous and deadly traffic.

To a large extent it is a strategy that seeks to respond to an imminent reality. This May 11, unless a judge gets in the way, The so-called Title 42 expires, an immigration measure that was approved in the years of the presidency of Donald Trump and that allowed them to expel the majority of people who appeared at the border without immigration proceedings, alleging that there was a health emergency caused by covid-19.

The authorities, who were still processing record numbers of undocumented immigrants who presented themselves requesting asylum, they fear that with the end of Title 42 and the return to regular procedures, a “migratory tsunami” will be unleashed heading to the US. A subject that is also politically explosive, as the Republicans accuse the Biden administration of exacerbating the crisis and will undoubtedly be one of the central issues in the electoral campaign that is about to begin for the presidential and legislative elections of 2024.

The plan, or at least that’s how the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Secretary for Internal Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, described it, has both a stick and a carrot.

Migrants in Mexico jump into the Rio Grande to reach the United States. That country is looking for ways to promote legal migration routes. Photo: EFE/Abraham Pineda Jacome

“This has to be clear to them. The US border is not open and will not be open as of May 11. Any migrant who arrives at the border without having used the legal channels to arrive and request asylum will be deported. expeditiously and could be subject to heavy penalties including a ban on re-entry to the US of at least five years and possible criminal prosecution for repeat offenders,” Mayorkas said.

Aside from deportation and other punishments for offenders, The strategy also calls for a new effort to go after coyotes and human smugglers. in which they highlighted the new agreement reached with Colombia and Panama to close their way through the Darién Gap.

Included in that same package of coercive measures is another agreement reached with Mexico so that it receives at least 30,000 non-Mexican illegal immigrants each month and repatriates them to their countries of origin. The US has also made it clear that it will also almost automatically reject people who arrive at the border and have not previously applied for asylum in the other countries that served as their route.

Both Mayorkas and Blinken stressed that The immigration crisis is not just “a border issue” but it is due to deeper factors that will also be taken into account.

“In our own hemisphere, we face an unprecedented migration challenge. Factors such as violence, corruption and a lack of economic opportunity continue to drive people from their homes – problems that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, the crisis of governance, extreme weather events caused by climate change. Twenty million people are displaced in this hemisphere, and the pressure on transit and host countries is high. It is a challenge that no country can solve on its own,” he said. Blinken.

Border fence between the United States and Mexico in San Luis, Arizona.

According to Blinken, this includes economic support to the countries of the region to attack the roots of migration, assistance to transit nations such as Colombia so that they can accommodate and offer basic services to these people.

At the same time, he stated, encourage migration that is safe, humane and orderly. Something that they have been working on for a few months and that has been giving them results. For example, the plan that started in January of this year and that offers 30,000 monthly visas to citizens of Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua who can get a sponsor in the US, but as long as they do so from their countries of origin or transit. According to the authorities, thanks to this program, illegal migration from these countries has been reduced by more than 50 percent.

The next step, and the really new thing in this week’s announcement was the creation of new Regional Processing Centers in Colombia and Guatemala that will be operated by international organizations and with which it seeks to facilitate the access of people for a expedited processing of refugee resettlement, family reunification and employment options in the United States and in other countries such as Canada and Spain.

“These centers – said Blinken – are a very important step to prevent people from making the dangerous journey to the border by giving them a much safer legal option to migrate that they can continue within and from their own countries. It is a new and innovative approach that benefits people who want to migrate and improves security and stability in the region.”

Actually, The objective of these centers is that they function as a funnel, where Colombians, Venezuelans and others can learn about their alternatives and access legal channels without the risk of migrating illegally.

According to Adam Isacson, an expert on hemispheric security and immigration issues at Wola, the initiative could be very positive.

“Migrants actually have very little information and most of it is obtained from coyotes, and this can help them evaluate their alternatives and see if they meet the conditions to be able to migrate to the US legally without having to go through the stopper. from Darien or Mexico. It happens to many that they arrive and are returned because they do not qualify or do not have the necessary information that is required”, says Isacson.

But, as they say, the devil is in the details. Currently, on average, between 15,000 and 20,000 Colombians are arriving at the US southern border on a monthly basis. If Venezuelans are added to that, the figure rises to 30,000. If the Centers, as authorities say, can only process the cases of about 3,000 people a month, that ends up being only a fraction of the number that is arriving at the US doorstep.

Likewise, a large majority of Colombians who migrate or want to emigrate do so for economic reasons, something that does not qualify them for asylum. That is why their bet is to reach the border and force an arrest in the hope that they will be released in the US. while your case is being decided. Then, if they end up being rejected, they simply remain illegal.

Although some may go to the centers and there discover that they have legal alternatives, the disqualified and millions more will continue betting on unofficial routes.

Still, Isacson says, if they can stop the flow, even by 25 percent, that would be very successful for the US.

The commitment to reunification

But perhaps the most relevant part of the announcement, at least for Colombians, was something Mayorkas said that initially did not have much echo.

“I have directed my team to develop family reunification processes that extend this recognized model to certain people from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Colombia. More information about these processes will be available before May 11,” said Secretary of State Alejandro Mayorkas during the press conference with Blinken.

Mayorkas was referring to the Family Reunification Parole Process (FRPP) or Parole Program for Family Reunification, a kind of migratory relief that currently benefits the citizens of Cuba and Haiti, but that could soon be extended to Colombians and other Central Americans.

The FRPP, as it works in the cases of Haiti and Cuba, it allows US citizens and/or residents with the so-called green card to extend residency to some of their relatives. Although this is a right they have by law, in some cases these relatives have to wait years before being able to travel to the US because visa quotas are limited.

For US citizens, the process for obtaining visas for spouses, unmarried children under 21, and parents is immediate. But the same does not happen with children over 21 years of age, under 21 years of age but married or siblings. These must wait outside the country in line while the quota opens. Unless, of course, you are already in the US under another status that allows you to stay legally in the US while the process goes on.

In the case of legal residents, that is, those who already have a Green Card, the law allows them to “bring” or extend the same status only to their spouse and unmarried children under 21 years of age. But, unlike the situation of citizens, these relatives of green card holders must remain in their countries of origin until a quota appears since there are annual caps on how many visas of this type can be granted (unless they already in the country with a legal status).

Once a country is designated as a beneficiary of the FRPP, as would happen with Colombia, the relatives who are outside waiting their turn – that is, siblings, married children under 21 years of age and children over 21 years of age of US citizens. U.S. or spouses and minor children of green card holders- They would be granted a parole or permit so that they can travel to the United States and reunite with their families. while the immigration process progresses. In other words, they would no longer have to wait outside the US for the immigrant visa to appear.

An important change that would benefit thousands of Colombians and that, according to Isacson, comes thanks to the pressure exerted by Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo for the United States to offer migratory relief to Colombians.

