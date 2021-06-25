Roberto hurtado

Guadalajara / 06.25.2021 13:07:24

A family was rescued from their truck which was stranded in the Verde Valle neighborhood of Guadalajara, after the heavy rain that was registered yesterday afternoon in the metropolis. Guadalajara police did not hesitate to respond to the emergency call, and immediately acted.

“In the call of the companions, Your server arrives to verify the service for which your risk was real imminent, for which we coordinate, the companion via satellite sees the risks and the vulnerable points to see the recognition ”, said the second commander of the Guadalajara police, Jorge Tabares

It was around 7:30 p.m. when a report was received via radio, where it was alerted that at the intersections of Avenida Las Rosas and Calle Faro, four members of a family were trapped aboard a truck, this after the current of water derived from the rain generated a kind of gutter, which caught this vehicle.

In the storm of this night in Guadalajara, the members of the Committee for the Rainstorm were on the lookout to act as required. pic.twitter.com/52bZ7f2CzB – Eduardo Lomelí (@EduardoLomeli__) June 25, 2021

Elements of the tapatia corporation They formed a human chain first to get closer and second to open the truck. After a few minutes, the elements managed to get the family out of the interior of the vehicle, to later take them to a safe place.

After completing the rescue, the family made up of two adults and two minors thanked the brave elements.

“Well, it is something satisfactory personally and professionally speaking and well, it is part of our work to safeguard the life and physical integrity of people We do have more courses, however, if we serve what to improvise, well, besides being our job, it is our vocation to be a police officer. And we have to do our job, although -sometimes- there is no appreciation from the citizens, but we continue to do our best and do our best, ”said third police officer Julio César Bravo.

Through social networks they have received recognition from society. Even Guadalajara’s interim municipal president Eduardo Fabián Martínez Lomelí appreciated his bravery.

