A family in the United States became concerned when they saw a puppy wandering along one of the highways in Massachusetts. Seeing him lost and distressed, they decided to take him home to take care of him.



However, when they got home they realized that the animal, which they thought was a dog, was actually a coyote pup.

At that time, they decided to go to the Wildlife Center located in the city of Barnstable. “After realizing their confusion, they called us for help. With the help of the Mass Department of Public Health, we were able to determine that there was no potential risk of rabies exposure, we were able to clear him for care and he was cleared for rehabilitation by Mass Wildlife“, they assured.

The animal is now recovering in one of the isolation rooms and will soon have an adoptive brother who came to the center.

“Once both puppies receive their shots, they will be raised together and have the opportunity to grow and learn natural behaviors in our large outdoor cage. We work hard to provide as natural an education as possible, and will work to replicate the behaviors and skills essentials that they learn from mom and dad,” they stated in a post shared on their official Facebook page.

From the center they warned that in this case the correct decision was made and in time to seek professional help, since coyotes, as they state, are considered a vector species of rabies and “are susceptible to contracting the virus that is deadly for all mammals including people.”

They warned that if that family had been bitten, scratched or had prolonged contact with the animal, they would have had to test it for rabies and put it down.

