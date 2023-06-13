Home page World

Moritz Bletzinger

The family is shocked: They called the police because of an alleged UFO. © Screenshot/Youtube

Emergency call in Las Vegas! A family called 911 after a UFO reportedly crashed in their backyard. A man describes a creature over two meters tall.

Las Vegas – Aliens in Las Vegas? A flash of green light shot across the sky in Nevada (USA) in late April. And that only shortly after a panicked family called the police: A UFO had crashed in their garden.

Family makes UFO emergency call: Were there two aliens in their garden? “100 percent non-human”

And the UFO is said to have been occupied. “There’s one about eight feet (approx. 2.40 meters, dR) tall person next to it and another inside. And it has big eyes and it’s looking straight at us,” the noticeably frightened man told police over the phone. Sound and video recordings are available CBS NEWS before. When the police arrived, he described again what he had seen. “It was a large creature. 100 percent non-human.”

UFO crash in Las Vegas? Police film green flash of light in the sky – investigations without knowledge

That same evening, shortly after the alien distress call, a flash of green was seen in the sky. A police officer’s bodycam caught him. What was that? And what did the family see in their garden? CBS News reported that the police had been investigating the incident for several weeks – without finding anything. The case is now said to be closed.

“Me and three of my friends saw exactly the same thing in Texas in 2021,” comments a YouTube user on the report, “the green fireball is distinctive to what we saw. I haven’t seen anything like it before or since and it remains the craziest experience of my life.”

Doubts about alien sighting in Las Vegas: Why is there no photo of the creature?

However, there are no pictures of the alleged creature. Another user wondered, writing, “You’re telling me in the age of technology nobody manages to take a picture of these ‘ten foot tall non-human creatures’?”

UFO sightings often cause great debate. Is it imagination, deception or a visit from space? In a UFO report, the Pentagon dealt with unidentified flying objects and acknowledged that there were sightings that could not be fully explained. The military registered a total of 144 encounters of this type between 2004 and 2021. (moe)