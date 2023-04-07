Family Relations | Sometimes the biggest concern is not living with your child

When a mother doesn’t seem to care about her child, what can you say to the child? Child psychiatrist Janna Manninen reminds that it is not the mother who takes care of the child – and urges to refrain from harmful words.

An outsider may sometimes see something out of the ordinary in the child’s family situation. You have to comment on this very carefully.

“The mother of a child close to me is not very interested in her child. The child does not live with his mother. How and at what stage should the child be told that the mother doesn’t really care about him? Because it seems quite clear, and the older the child gets, the better he understands it. The child doesn’t show symptoms yet and doesn’t even ask about it. Should we discuss the matter with the child or wait for him to take it up himself? What to say? It is a child of primary school age.”