Family Relations | Own children sued futis legend Ruud Gullit – demanding huge compensations

Dutch football great Ruud Gullit will face court in a child support dispute.

Netherlands celebrated the European football championship in the summer of 1988. The most famous figure of the team in orange shirts was the striker Ruud Gullit, whose hair style differed from the common hairstyles of the time. Gullit’s long and curly hair was remembered by people all over the world.

In addition to his home country, he was particularly popular in Italy, where he won numerous trophies with AC Milan. Gullit represented the red and black in the years 1987–1993 and 1995. Under Gullit’s leadership, Milan won the European Cup, the predecessor of the Champions League, in 1989 and 1990. Milan won the Serie A in 1988, 1992 and 1993.

The Netherlands, led by Ruud Gullit, defeated the Soviet Union in the final match of the 1988 European Championship.

Although many idolize the ex-player, his own children are less convinced of Gullit’s brilliance. Gullit has been married three times and has several children. Born in 2001 Maxim Gullit is a football player like his father. He has played in the Dutch under-19 national team and in the country’s main league in Cambuur’s shirt.

Those born from a previous marriage Quincy (32 years) and Cheyenne (29 years) are not satisfied with their father’s responsibility for education. According to the sisters, the father has simply abandoned them and has not taken care of the child support payments.

“Our father is not interested in us at all. He broke up with us years ago,” Quincy and Cheyenne tell the Dutch De Telegraaf by.

The two are demanding compensation of 500,000 euros from their father for unpaid child support payments.

If the children are to be believed, the father has been cold towards them.

“He doesn’t even respond to our Christmas cards that we’ve sent every year.”

Junior mother is Christina Pensa, with whom Gullit was married from 1994 to 2000. In 2017, they agreed that the ex-player will pay 7,200 euros per month as compensation for unpaid maintenance payments.

According to the children, Gullit has not complied with the agreement, and therefore they demand compensation through the courts. According to De Telegraaf, Gullit is surprised by the children’s lawsuit because, according to him, they no longer have the right to ask for more money.