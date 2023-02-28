Family Relations | “My mother has criticized me all my life” – HS readers tell why they have cut ties with their parents

The background of a toxic parent-child relationship is often the parent’s untreated substance abuse problem or personality disorder, says Psychotherapist Katriina Järvinen.

Year after year, nothing but criticism, invalidation and litigation, sometimes even chilling manipulation. HS readers tell why they have finally ended up breaking up with their own parents.

“Yes it is your ass is spread again. When you look like that, you’ll never find a man. You would even get a decent job. Now don’t get angry, I mean it, I’m only thinking of your best!”

For example, such things Psychotherapist and social psychologist Katriina Järvinen has heard at his reception when people have told what their own parents have told them.