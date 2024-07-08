Family Rejected From B&B Because They’re Jewish: “You Can Stay in Your Gas Ovens.” AirBnB Suspends (But Then Reactivates) Host

“You can stay in the gas ovens.” This is what an Israeli family found written, in Hebrew, in response to the reservation they had made for an apartment in San Vito di Cadore (Belluno) through a well-known portal. As reported by Ynet, the family, who lives in a town not far from Tel Aviv, was planning a vacation in Italy, but the owner of the apartment wrote the anti-Semitic comment and canceled the reservation. Airbnb rectifies: “It was an unfortunate mistake on the part of the host”; who has nevertheless been suspended.

The anti-Semitic phrase and the cancellation of the reservation The father of the family, who wanted to remain anonymous, had written to the owner of the house: “We are a family of five and we would be happy to stay in your apartment”. But the response, Ynet reports, would have been the anti-Semitic phrase and the cancellation of the reservation. A phrase that, translated into Hebrew with Google Translate, would seem to be a clear allusion to the method used by the Nazis to exterminate the Jews during the Holocaust.

Airbnb suspended the host after an internal investigation, explaining that in reality the message “was not intended for them, but for another guest who was staying at the property and who was asking for information on how to use an appliance“. “At the time the guest sent the host a message asking to book their property, the host was in fact having a conversation with another guest staying in their home about using the gas stove in the property,” the company notes in a statement. “The host erroneously sent a stovetop instruction to the guest who had just requested the reservation instead of to the correct recipient, the guest who was currently helping.”

Regardless of the circumstances, “we recognize that this was a deeply unpleasant experience for the guest who received the message and we have been in touch with them to provide our support. We are also in contact with the host.” “We do not tolerate discrimination, take reports seriously, and continue to strictly enforce this policy,” Airbnb concludes. Which however then has reactivated the host.